Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,455 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 94,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

