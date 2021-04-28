Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 25 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,978.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,735.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,387.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,660.00 and a 52 week high of $5,028.85.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.