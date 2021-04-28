Harvest Finance Market Cap Hits $102.98 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $192.01 or 0.00350730 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $102.98 million and $1.97 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001785 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

