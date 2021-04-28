Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.07 million.
OTCMKTS HRVSF remained flat at $$2.80 on Wednesday. 316,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,727. Harvest Health & Recreation has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.
Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).
About Harvest Health & Recreation
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.
