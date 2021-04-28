Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

HTA traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.32. 9,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,247. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$10.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.95.

Get Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF alerts:

About Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.