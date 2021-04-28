Harvey Investment Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,822 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 92.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

NYSE:APH opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

