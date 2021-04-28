Harvey Investment Co. LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 5.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

