Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.97. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

