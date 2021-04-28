Hashgard (GARD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $164,645.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $164,645.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.14 or 0.00848834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00066080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00096355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,444.21 or 0.08162967 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.