Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $238.69 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002403 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $238.69 million and $4.62 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00271768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.84 or 0.01030041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.14 or 0.00728413 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,742.33 or 0.99652140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

