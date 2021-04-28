Haven Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $283.11 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.73 or 0.00036038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,746.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.38 or 0.04994664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.15 or 0.00471541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.12 or 0.01649648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.49 or 0.00764416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.96 or 0.00527827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063799 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.89 or 0.00432708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,349,446 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

