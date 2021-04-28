Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

NYSE HVT traded up $4.62 on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. 3,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.