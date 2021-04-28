Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $42.34. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 2,425 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $805.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

