Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hawaiian updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. 17,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,590. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

