Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of HA opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $37,392,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 152,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

