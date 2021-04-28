Hayward (HAYW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Hayward to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HAYW opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran acquired 8,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

