Haywood Securities Raises Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.75.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.30. 1,321,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,165. The stock has a market capitalization of C$897.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

