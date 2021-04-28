HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.300-14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 billion-$55.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.70 billion.

HCA opened at $198.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.54 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $205.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.10.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

