Head-To-Head Comparison: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) vs. BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Star Equity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A Star Equity $114.18 million 0.13 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioSig Technologies and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -244.64% -213.88% Star Equity -5.32% -3.75% -0.85%

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages and finances real estate assets and investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

