Head-To-Head Survey: The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) versus China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI)

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Charles Schwab and China Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Charles Schwab 0 4 10 1 2.80 China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus target price of $75.81, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. Given The Charles Schwab’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Charles Schwab is more favorable than China Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Charles Schwab and China Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Charles Schwab $10.72 billion 11.73 $3.70 billion $2.72 25.60 China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Profitability

This table compares The Charles Schwab and China Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Charles Schwab 29.80% 13.52% 0.86% China Finance N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

The Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Finance has a beta of 5, indicating that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Charles Schwab beats China Finance on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services. The Advisor Services segment offers custodial, trading, banking, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds, as well as proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The Charles Schwab Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About China Finance

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

