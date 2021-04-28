HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Down to $41.04

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.04, but opened at $39.90. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 1,482 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HHR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

