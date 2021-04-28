Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post sales of $54.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.63 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $227.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $228.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $273.65 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $274.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $1,537,445. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 123,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $56.50.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

