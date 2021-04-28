Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Short Interest Down 74.8% in April

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HSAQ opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSAQ. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

