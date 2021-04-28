Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HR stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

Several research firms have commented on HR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

