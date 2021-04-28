HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $785.89 million, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.