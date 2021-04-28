HeartBout (HB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,734.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $379,464.15 and approximately $4,734.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

