Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Cap of $2.36 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and $309.78 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00074802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049551 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00323923 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00033020 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026077 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,094,618,717 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

