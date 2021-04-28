HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Hits $515.37 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $515.37 million and $112,465.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004155 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003891 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001140 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003795 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019728 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.