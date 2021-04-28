HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

NYSE HEI opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $141.74.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in HEICO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in HEICO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HEICO by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

