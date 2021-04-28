HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. 11,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,981. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.