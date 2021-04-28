HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

ETR:HLE traded up €5.93 ($6.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €51.70 ($60.82). 947,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -14.01. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 1-year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

