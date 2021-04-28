Hellenic Coin Hits Market Cap of $236.11 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $236.11 million and approximately $302,431.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00006201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.58 or 0.00467431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000898 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.