Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Short Interest Up 2,728.2% in April

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 2,728.2% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,979,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPMM opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Hemp Naturals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Hemp Naturals

Hemp Naturals, Inc, an early stage company, focuses on researching, developing, acquiring, and selling products made of industrial hemp. The company offers rolling papers through 25 retail outlets, which include gas stations, convenience stores, tobacco shops, and liquor stores. It also intends to offer consumer goods that are made of industrial hemp and/or the non-psychoactive ingredients of the cannabis plant, such as nutritional hemp health supplements, hemp shakes and/or foods, and beauty supply products, as well as hemp clothing.

