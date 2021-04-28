HempCoin Market Cap Tops $5.56 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $8,275.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,514.37 or 1.00093331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00041280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00136978 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000927 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001724 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,668,946 coins and its circulating supply is 261,533,796 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

