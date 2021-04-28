Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Down 82.8% in April

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the March 31st total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

HLDCY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. Henderson Land Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

