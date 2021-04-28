Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HTGC stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

