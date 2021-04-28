Heritage Commerce Corp Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

HTBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 181,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.