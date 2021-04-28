Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $159.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $266.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.