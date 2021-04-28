Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Target by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Target by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $1,667,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

