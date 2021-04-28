Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $225.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.51. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

