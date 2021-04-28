Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Resideo Technologies worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

