Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 906,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

