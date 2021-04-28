Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

