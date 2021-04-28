Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $4.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

