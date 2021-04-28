Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Rapid7 worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,438 shares of company stock valued at $967,605 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

