Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $5.82 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $158.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $163.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.