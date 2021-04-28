Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,112 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.10% of SLM worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,336,000 after buying an additional 471,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SLM by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

