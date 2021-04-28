Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,840 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

