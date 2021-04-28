Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 1,378 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,557.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 80.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $290.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.97 and a 200 day moving average of $254.87. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

