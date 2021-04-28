Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 364 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $621.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $559.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.79. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.56 and a 12-month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.77.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.